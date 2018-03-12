Media player
New map locates pet foul play in Wimblington
A new map has been set up by residents of Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, to let people upload locations of dog mess that has not been cleared up.
The locations are then handed to the council, who can give out on-the-spot fines.
12 Mar 2018
