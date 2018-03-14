Student tributes to Stephen Hawking

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stephen Hawking: Student tributes to Cambridge professor
As the world mourns the loss of Prof Stephen Hawking, for people in Cambridge he was also a man of the city.
His was a familiar face often spotted on the streets, in restaurants and in the university's halls.
Students have been sharing their tributes to him and signing a book of condolence at Gonville and Caius, the college where he was a fellow.
-
14 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-43405810/stephen-hawking-student-tributes-to-cambridge-professorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window