'Wordsworth was a bit of a beginner'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thriplow Daffodil Weekend celebrates 50 years

Thriplow's 50th annual daffodil festival is ready to attract up to 15,000 flower-lovers.

Half a million bulbs, showcasing 80 narcissus varieties, bloom each year.

  • 17 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Angel of the North: 20 years, 20 facts