'Wordsworth was a bit of a beginner'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thriplow Daffodil Weekend celebrates 50 years
Thriplow's 50th annual daffodil festival is ready to attract up to 15,000 flower-lovers.
Half a million bulbs, showcasing 80 narcissus varieties, bloom each year.
-
17 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-43431903/thriplow-daffodil-weekend-celebrates-50-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window