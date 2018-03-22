Police in 139mph drink-driver pursuit

Video

Police dashcam footage captured a drink-driver reaching speeds of 139mph (223km/h).

Rimell Taylor, 38, of High Road, Guyhirn, was jailed for 21 months for dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and drink-driving at Cambridge Crown Court.

He led officers on a 12-minute pursuit along the A47 in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, in September 2016.