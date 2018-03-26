Microscope images turned into art
Video

Cambridge science teacher turns microscope images into art

Cambridge science teacher Ben Dobson makes art from various objects placed under his microscope.

"It brings tears to your eyes when you realise what you are seeing," he said.

