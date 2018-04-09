Junior footballer scores a stunner

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Junior Peterborough United footballer scores stunning goal
A junior footballer was caught on camera scoring a stunning goal in an under 8 match.
The Peterborough United Pre Academy player scored the wonder-strike against Manchester United on Sunday.
09 Apr 2018
