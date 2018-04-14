RAF Tornado jet joins museum's collection

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tornado jet added to Imperial War Museum Duxford
A RAF Tornado jet, which served in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been added to an aircraft museum's collection.
One of the museum's curators said "we really need this to be able to tell the story of post-2001 conflicts".
-
14 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-43759189/tornado-jet-added-to-imperial-war-museum-duxfordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window