Cambridgeshire soldier's bid for fastest marathon in armour
A soldier is attempting to set a new world record for the fastest marathon in a suit of armour.
Sgt Paul Beddows has been training for the London Marathon since late 2017, wearing a suit of armour that weighs 4st 7lb (30kg).
He said he is quietly confident that he will be able to break the current record of six hours 46 minutes and 59 seconds.
19 Apr 2018
