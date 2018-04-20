Thief rips mobiles from shop's displays

Media player
Phone shop staff watch as thief rips mobiles from shelf
A man ripped mobile phones from shop shelves before walking off with four devices, as staff watched.
The theft from the O2 store in Huntingdon on 28 March was recorded on CCTV.
20 Apr 2018
