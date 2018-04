Video

A schoolboy has written a poem about a dragon race on a dual carriageway as part of a Cambridge University writing project

William Langridge, nine, from Swavesey, wrote the ode to the A14, imagining what happens on the road at night.

The project aims to get communities affected by a £1.5bn A14 upgrade scheme to "reflect on roads and the nature of travel".

Video journalist: Adam Jinkerson. Animations: Francesca Luisi.