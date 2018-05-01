Ram-raider jailed after fatal getaway

Media player
Ram-raider David Smith jailed after fatal getaway
A robber has been jailed for 12 years for killing a man while he tried to escape from a ram-raid.
David Smith, 30, from Front Road, Murrow, crashed into Mark Collin's car while fleeing the scene of a robbery in August.
Two stolen cars were used in the raid.
01 May 2018
