'Rose bush wound' causes fingertips loss

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Rose bush wound' causes man to lose fingertips
A man says he "can't do anything" with his hands after a scratch from a rose bush led to him contracting a "flesh-eating disease" and losing some of his fingertips.
Philip Pike, 59, from Cambridgeshire, says he caught necrotising fasciitis after falling into a rose in his garden while having a water fight with his children.
-
01 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-43964513/rose-bush-wound-causes-man-to-lose-fingertipsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window