The library with every published UK book

Cambridge University Library tower opens to the public

Cambridge University Library's tower is to open to the public for the first time since the site opened in 1934.

The library holds copies of every book published in the UK and Ireland since 1710, including rare first editions of classic novels, with many stored in its large tower.

  • 02 May 2018
