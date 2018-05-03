Damaged car 'seized for public safety'
A badly-damaged car found parked on a street was seized by police for "public safety".

The uninsured vehicle was found on Osborne Road, in Wisbech, with multiple issues including a smashed windscreen, split tyre and covered in tape.

  • 03 May 2018
