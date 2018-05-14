'Scariest moment in my police career'

Media player
Michael Elmstrom case: Police officer recalls 'scariest' career moment
A police officer has recalled a pursuit at more than 100mph as the "scariest moment" of his career.
PC Sam Thompson was in one of a number of police cars trying to catch Michael Elmstrom through towns and villages in Cambridgeshire.
The 34-year-old of Dunnock Way, St Ives, was jailed for two years at Cambridge Crown Court.
14 May 2018
