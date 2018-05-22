Display team plunges 4,000ft from plane

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parachute Regiment 'Red Devils' jump from 4,000ft above Duxford
Members of the Army's Parachute Regiment display team dropped into a Cambridgeshire airfield after leaping from 4,000ft (1,219m) in the air.
Known as the 'Red Devils', they completed the jump over Duxford to mark the launch of a new motorcycle inspired by a World War Two model.
-
22 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-44218213/parachute-regiment-red-devils-jump-from-4000ft-above-duxfordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window