Rooftop display for Gormley sculpture
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Antony Gormley sculpture gets Peterborough rooftop display

Artwork by renowned sculptor Antony Gormley has been placed on rooftops overlooking Peterborough's Cathedral Square.

"Places To Be" was commissioned decades ago but had spent several years in storage.

  • 26 May 2018
Go to next video: Gormley sculpture to become a fixture