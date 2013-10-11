Great Western's 132-year-old royal carriage restored

Video

A Victorian railway carriage once used by royalty has been restored in Cornwall.

The saloon car was built for VIPs by the Great Western Railway in Swindon in 1881.

Although the carriage was not part of the royal train, it was used privately by the then Prince of Wales, who later became King Edward VII.

As John Danks reports, it has taken five years for a skilled craftsmen at the Bodmin and Wenford Steam Railway to restore the carriage to its original splendour.