Letters sent following Lostwithiel cat 'kidnap'
A number of letters have been sent to businesses in a Cornish town claiming a man's "kidnapped" cat has started a new life in the countryside.
Nigel Stern's cat Minx disappeared from Lostwithiel in Cornwall in September.
He said a series of letters have since been sent to firms in the town.
Devon and Cornwall Police are treating it as theft and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
16 Oct 2013
