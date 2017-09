Video

The Antiques Roadshow theme tune has been played at the funeral of TV host Hugh Scully, who died aged 72.

Scully joined the BBC as a freelance journalist in 1965 and was on the BBC's Nationwide programme before presenting Antiques Roadshow with Arthur Negus from 1981.

The theme tune was played as the presenter's coffin was carried out of the church at Mawnan Smith near Falmouth, Cornwall.