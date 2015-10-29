Newquay Cribbar surfer punctures lung and breaks ribs

Video

A surfer suffered a punctured lung and two broken ribs after surfing a giant wave off the Cornish coast.

Sean Egan, 36, from Polzeath in Cornwall, was towed in by a friend and ended up on the rocks after surfing the giant Cribbar off Newquay.

Mr Egan said: "I didn't realise how close I was to the rocks. I was committed and it broke quite quickly."

The Cribbar - which is named after rocks on the western edge of Towan Head, Newquay - forms over a shallow reef and creates a very steep wave.