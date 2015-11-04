Video
Cornwall Council plan to promote the Cornish language
"Myttin da!" That is the greeting you could soon be hearing if you contact Cornwall Council. It means "good morning".
Only around 300 people actually claim Cornish as their mother tongue.
But, as part of plans to promote the language, the council will decide whether workers should be encouraged to use basic Cornish phrases when dealing with the public.
The BBC's John Maguire reports and tries out some Cornish himself.
-
04 Nov 2015
- From the section Cornwall