Unseen footage shows lifesaving surfers in Cornwall

Video

A collection of rare and previously unseen historical footage of coastal life shows the impact of Australian and American surfers on Cornwall's beaches.

They were taken on as lifeguards in the 1950s and 1960s, and taught surfing alongside their jobs, helping to develop the sport in the UK.

The films, from Britain on Film and the South West Film and Television Archive, also show how the police force of the day had a role in keeping people safe in the sea.