Video
Sounding the bell for beating cancer
A six-year-old boy from Redruth has become the first patient to ring a special "end of treatment" bell installed in the children's oncology ward at the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
Riley Thomas, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia before his third birthday, has been getting regular chemotherapy for three and a half years.
His mother Lisa said she hoped it would be the start of Riley "becoming a little boy again".
-
10 Jul 2017
- From the section Cornwall