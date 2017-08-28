'Devastate' by my brother's drowning'

Video

A 21-year-old woman whose brother drowned after a night out last year, is campaigning to educate people about the risks involved with drinking alcohol near water.

Paige Winsper's brother Josh was a fisherman from Penryn, Cornwall, who never made it back to his boat after going out with his crew mates in a Welsh port.

He was found in Milford Haven harbour the following day, four times over the legal drink-drive limit.

He is one of 366 people to have drowned in incidents involving alcohol or drugs in the last five years, according to the Royal Life Saving Society UK.