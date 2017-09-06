Video
Grenfell firefighters given seaside break in Cornwall
A group of firefighters involved in the Grenfell Tower fire have been to the coast for a break arranged by colleagues in Cornwall.
North Kensington Fire Station's blue watch attended Grenfell the morning after the devastating blaze, searching the building while it was still at risk of collapsing.
Firefighters in Penzance arranged the trip for 12 members of blue watch, with support from businesses and the wider local community.
