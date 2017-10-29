Video

A group of climbers, divers and cavers has been using their skills to help clean up Cornwall.

The Carbis Bay Crew is not an emergency service - but if they can help, they will.

The crew has volunteered in a range of situations, from clearing up rubbish flytipped down cliffs, to finding dogs stuck in hard-to-reach places.

