Tiny double yellow lines 'baffle' locals

Video

Tiny markings have been painted on a section of road, baffling residents.

The lines were painted after a section of the road in Hayle, Cornwall was removed and then re-laid by a utilities company as part of gas service work.

Cornwall Council say the "new lines replace lines which had faded on the piece of road reinstated".

It has not yet been confirmed if the rest of the lines will be re-painted, as reported in Cornwall Live.

More on the "baffling" yellow lines, and other Devon and Cornwall news