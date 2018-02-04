Video

A team of young people took on a challenge to work as vegetable pickers, a job usually done by migrant workers.

The group from Plymouth, aged 18 to 23, worked for Southern England Farms Ltd in Cornwall picking cabbages.

The owner Greville Richards said he employs 500 pickers, nearly all of whom are from Eastern Europe, but would gladly employ British workers.

Research found that immediately after the Brexit referendum recruitment to Cornish farms became more difficult and staffing requirements were at 65% of need.

