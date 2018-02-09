Video

Migrant workers said they are "not slaves" as they gathered outside a police station to protest against the arrest of their bosses.

About 100 flower pickers gathered in protest at Camborne Police Station and said their working conditions were good and they liked their boss.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and one man was taken into custody on suspicion of gangmaster offences on Thursday morning.

The three men aged 61, 49 and 41 were released on Friday while investigations continue.