Pregnant mother 'sick 30 times a day'
'It felt like my whole body was being poisoned'

Caitlin Dean has three children aged nine, seven and five and is still suffering from the effects of extreme morning sickness, hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) - and so is one of her sons.

She is one of many of women suffering in this way, according to responses on her Facebook page Spewing Mummy.

  • 24 Mar 2018
