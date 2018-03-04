The lunch club for anorexics

Video

Hospital admissions for eating disorders have doubled in the last seven years across England, according to the latest figures.

In Cornwall, eating disorder admissions have tripled since 2011 but are up by 65% for middle aged women.

Nicky Rigall had anorexia when she was a teenager but got over it and had three children.

Now she's trying to get help at a supported eating club.

