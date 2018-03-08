Free toy libraries to help 'bored dogs'

Video

A woman has set up free baskets of dog toys in the hope of ensuring there are no more "bored dogs" in her home town.

Emily Proffitt has so far set up the dog toy libraries at three popular walking spots in Newquay, Cornwall.

The plan is for people to use the toys for their dogs, and also donate any spares they may have, making sure that none are left behind on the beach.

Video Journalist: Johnny O'Shea