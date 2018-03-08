Sinking the myths of the Titanic

Video

The Titanic Stories exhibition is on at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth, Cornwall until January 2018 and most of the objects have never before been on public display.

Organisers say they are "re-appraising many of the myths, controversies and assumptions that still linger around one of the most well-known historic events of the 20th Century".

Objects on display and in the film courtesy of Claes-Göran Wetterholm Collection, Royal Museums Greenwich, National Museums Liverpool (Merseyside Maritime Museum) and other private collectors.