'The bailiffs were hammering at the door'
How crisis led couple up the coastal path

Moth and Raynor Winn lost their home in Wales after a business deal went bad.

In the same month Moth had also been diagnosed with a terminal brain disease.

So with almost nothing left to lose, they packed their bags and hit the South West Coast Path, a 630-mile trek from Somerset to Dorset, via Devon and Cornwall.

  • 28 Mar 2018
