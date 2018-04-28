Media player
Deer takes on river swim in Cornwall
A fisherman in Cornwall was joined by an unexpected companion: a deer who was taking a long swim.
Rowly Kirby was on the Helford River near Falmouth on Friday when he spotted the animal taking on the crossing.
28 Apr 2018
