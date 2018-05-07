Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beach lifeguards train volunteer lifesavers in The Gambia
Beach lifeguards from the UK have been training volunteer lifesavers in developing countries such as The Gambia and the Philippines.
The scheme is part of the RNLI's aim to reduce drowning deaths around the world.
-
07 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-44006833/beach-lifeguards-train-volunteer-lifesavers-in-the-gambiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window