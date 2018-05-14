Video

A large "wave of plastic" mural has appeared on a seaside wall in a busy tourist resort.

The display in Perranporth, Cornwall, is made from items picked up by beachcomber Chris Easton, including fishing gear from America.

He said he was doing it to promote the "serious issue of plastics in the ocean, in a fun way".

It has been done with support from Plastic Free Perranporth, a Surfers Against Sewage campaign aiming to dramatically reduce the town's single-use plastic.

Video Journalist: Amy Gladwell