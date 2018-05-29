Punk mum relives cannabis drama
Video

Viva Hamnell: I was known as the 'oldest punk'

She was a lollipop lady who started a punk band in the 1970s.

Now, 87, the so-called "oldest lady of punk" Viva Hamnell, from Cornwall, is recalling her years in punk and music festivals, as well as her brush with the law.

She will reveal her life story in two shows next week in Plymouth called Viva's Beer Crate Moment.

