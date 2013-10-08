Birmingham's Car2Go share scheme attracts 6,000 members

Video

More than 6,000 people have registered to use a car-sharing scheme set up in Birmingham in May.

Car2Go members can rent one of the 250 vehicles parked around the city.

The BBC's Peter Plisner said figures show that most of the journeys made by the cars are under 3 miles (4.8km).

Members of the car2go scheme are charged 35p per minute to rent one, which can be picked up and left at on-street parking spaces.