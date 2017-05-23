The millionaire Coventry City fan backing buyout bid

Video

A multi-millionaire Coventry City fan says his support for a consortium's bid to buy the Sky Blues is "to get us away from" controversial owner Sisu.

Richard Overson, who lives in Warwickshire, says he wants to ensure the situation faced by the club can never "happen again".

Sisu has dismissed bids for Coventry City as "derisory".

Fans have campaigned for Sisu, now in its 10th season as club owner, to sell the relegated outfit which will be playing in English football's fourth tier next season for the first time in 58 years.