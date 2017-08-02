Community helps with house makeover in Rugby

Video

Volunteers have stunned a mother and son by transforming their house in DIY SOS-style makeover.

Tommy Lloyd is 11 and has Muscular Dystrophy, a muscle wasting disease and has problems using the stairs.

He and his his mum Hayley, of Rugby, were recently given a grant to have a lift installed in their house.

An appeal for help with some decorating after the installation led to a complete house makeover.