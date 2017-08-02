Video
Community helps with house makeover in Rugby
Volunteers have stunned a mother and son by transforming their house in DIY SOS-style makeover.
Tommy Lloyd is 11 and has Muscular Dystrophy, a muscle wasting disease and has problems using the stairs.
He and his his mum Hayley, of Rugby, were recently given a grant to have a lift installed in their house.
An appeal for help with some decorating after the installation led to a complete house makeover.
-
02 Aug 2017
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire