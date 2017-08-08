Coventry's 2Tone Taxi: Find out how about the project and how to get involved.

Video

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire needs your help to decorate a taxi to celebrate the city and the people in it.

Coventry is famous for the 2 Tone music of the 1970s ska scene and manufacturing the famous London Taxi.

Our 2Tone Taxi will hit the streets this autumn to tell the story of the city - the music, the monuments and the people.

We want to hear about the hidden gems - the characters and places you think we should be proud of and shout about.