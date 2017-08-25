The World Gurning Champion who 'looks like Predator'

Video

The World Gurning Champion is preparing to defend his title in Cumbria.

Ady Zivelonghi, from Coventry, will be the man to beat at the 750th Egremont Crab Fair next month.

Last September he finally beat multiple former winner Tommy Mattinson to lift the cup at the 13th time of asking.

His best gurn is what he calls "the Predator", named after the extra-terrestrial creature in the Arnold Schwarzenegger film of the same name.