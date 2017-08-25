Video
'I painted hospital mural in memory of Dad'
A woman painted 24 hours straight to complete a mural at a hospital in memory of her father.
Lynne Hollingsworth's dad made her promise before he died that she would give something back.
While he wasn't treated at University Hospital Coventry, she chose the site for her good deed, having done other murals there.
Cancer patients say the images of birds and butterflies make a positive difference to their experience.
25 Aug 2017
