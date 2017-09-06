Hollie Simpson winning medals with only one working kidney

Video

A teenage girl who received a donated kidney from her father aged five has won dozens of medals at the Transplant Games.

Hollie Simpson, from Coventry, now has three kidneys - but the one from her father Malcolm is the only one keeping her alive.

Since her operation she has lived a full life, and picked up 43 medals in a range of sporting events.

They are telling their story during Organ Donation Week in the hope it will inspire more people to donate their organs.