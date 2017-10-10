Parents protest against disability cuts

Video

Parents of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities say they are having to pay for transport they used to receive free.

Others claim to have had personal transport allowances, that they use to pay for transportation, reduced or taken away.

Parents protested against the cuts outside Coventry Council House today as councillors arrived for afternoon meetings.

The council said it was committed to help students with travel arrangements, but are now asking students, in line with other councils, to make a small contribution to overall costs.