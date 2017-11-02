How dog helps boy with autism feel safe

Video

A charity that helps young people with autism by teaming them up with specially-trained dogs is appealing for more support.

Dogs for Good has 80 dogs around the country supporting children and their families and looks to place about a dozen dogs each year.

But last year it received 900 inquiries from parents looking for dogs to help their children.

Dogs for Good was set up in Warwickshire more than 30 years ago and is now based in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

The charity also helps people with physical disabilities and works with community groups and schools.

One of the families it supports is the Randall family in Alcester, Warwickshire.

Video journalist: John Bray