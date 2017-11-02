Fallen firefighter 'heroes' remembered

Video

Four firefighters who died as they tackled a blaze 10 years ago at a warehouse have been remembered.

Families, colleagues and friends gathered at a memorial service in Warwick to mark the anniversary of the "heroes" who died on 2 November 2007 in Atherstone-on-Stour.

The deaths of the men are the greatest loss of life among British firefighters in a single incident in more than 45 years.

The fire service bell rang four times to remember each one of the men - Ian Reid, Ashley Stephens, John Averis and Darren Yates-Badley.