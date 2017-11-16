Video

A hospice in Warwickshire runs a bereavement service for children, thanks to funding from Children in Need.

Jack, 12, and Amelia, six, are among those getting support at the Shakespeare Hospice, in Stratford-upon-Avon, as they come to terms with their mum Tracey's terminal cancer.

Ms Shread was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer in spring and two weeks ago six tumours were found on her brain.

Jack said it was good to know the hospice would be helping the family "for years to come".